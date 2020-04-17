Services
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 738-0202
Resources
More Obituaries for Everett Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everett "Lynn" Montgomery

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Everett "Lynn" Montgomery Obituary
Everett "Lynn" Montgomery

Bargersville, IN - Everett Lynn Montgomery (Lynn), 72, of Bargersville, IN, passed away in his sleep on April 10, 2020 in Bargersville IN.

Lynn was born in Indianapolis to William and Irene Montgomery on January 30th, 1948. He attended George Washington High School graduating in 1966. Lynn (Monty) worked as a Supervisor for Allison Transmission for 38 years and most recently worked part-time for the Andy Mohr's Truck Center.

Lynn is survived by his wife, Judy (Brown) Montgomery of Bargersville and sons, Bob (Julie) Montgomery of Fishers and Bill (Tina) Montgomery of Indianapolis. Other survivors include sisters Linda (Montgomery) Cable and Marsha (Montgomery) Ballard of Overland Park, KS; grandchildren Tyler Montgomery of North Manchester, IN., Tristan Montgomery of Indianapolis, Adrian Montgomery of Indianapolis, and Josh Montgomery of Fishers, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his Father, William Montgomery of Indianapolis and Irene Montgomery of Anderson, IN.

A memorial service and celebration of life is pending until family and friends can gather safely. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN is handling the arrangements. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at https://www.swartzmortuary.com/obituary/everett-montgomery. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Everett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -