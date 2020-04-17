|
|
Everett "Lynn" Montgomery
Bargersville, IN - Everett Lynn Montgomery (Lynn), 72, of Bargersville, IN, passed away in his sleep on April 10, 2020 in Bargersville IN.
Lynn was born in Indianapolis to William and Irene Montgomery on January 30th, 1948. He attended George Washington High School graduating in 1966. Lynn (Monty) worked as a Supervisor for Allison Transmission for 38 years and most recently worked part-time for the Andy Mohr's Truck Center.
Lynn is survived by his wife, Judy (Brown) Montgomery of Bargersville and sons, Bob (Julie) Montgomery of Fishers and Bill (Tina) Montgomery of Indianapolis. Other survivors include sisters Linda (Montgomery) Cable and Marsha (Montgomery) Ballard of Overland Park, KS; grandchildren Tyler Montgomery of North Manchester, IN., Tristan Montgomery of Indianapolis, Adrian Montgomery of Indianapolis, and Josh Montgomery of Fishers, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his Father, William Montgomery of Indianapolis and Irene Montgomery of Anderson, IN.
A memorial service and celebration of life is pending until family and friends can gather safely. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN is handling the arrangements. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at https://www.swartzmortuary.com/obituary/everett-montgomery. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020