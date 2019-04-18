Services
Faulkner Mortuary
915 E Willard St
Muncie, IN 47302
(765) 284-4449
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Faulkner Mortuary
915 E Willard St
Muncie, IN 47302
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Nu Destiny Christian Church
9809 E. 42nd Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Nu Destiny Christian Church
9809 E. 42nd Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
Ezekiel "Zeke" J.J. Summers

Kokomo/Indianapolis - 19, of Kokomo/Indianapolis, passed away Saturday, April 6th, 2019. Ezekiel's first viewing will be Friday, April 19th, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm at Faulkner's Mortuary at 915 E. Willard Street, Muncie, IN 47302. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at 2pm at Nu Destiny Christian Church at 9809 E. 42nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46235 with calling from 12pm to service time. Arrangements with Faulkner Funeral Home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 18, 2019
