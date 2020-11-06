F. Richard "Rich" Andriole
Carmel - F. Richard "Rich" Andriole, 50, Carmel, passed away peacefully November 3, 2020. Rich was born January 20, 1970, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to (F) Rich and Maureen (Gilchrist) Andriole, who survive. Rich married his high school sweetheart, Janet O'Malia, on October 16, 1993.
Hailing from Greenfield, Rich attended grade school at Holy Spirit Catholic School on East 10th Street and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1988. Rich earned a degree in English from the University of Dayton and later graduated from the EPPSP program at Butler University with a Master's Degree in School Administration. After college, he followed his passion and began a teaching and baseball coaching career. He invested more than 20 years at Cathedral High School teaching English (specializing in Shakespeare, which he could recite from memory) and earning two state titles and becoming the winningest high school baseball coach in Indiana (percentagewise). Rich also coached for two years at Guerin Catholic High School. Rich was gifted at forming relationships through teaching and coaching - shaping the lives of many young people throughout the years. He was inducted into the Indiana State Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018. Most recently, he has applied his exceptional relationship building skillset for the accounting firm of Dauby, O'Connor & Zaleski, LLC attracting talented accountants to internship and further employment. Rich was a member of St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, but also enjoyed attending Mass at St. Joan of Arc where his wife serves as principal.
Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Janet (O'Malia) children, Nicholas, Jacob, and Allison; parents, Rich and Maureen; brother, Michael (Kimberly); nephews, Robert and Thomas; and a loving extended family, countless friends, and a host of former players and students who will forever cherish Rich's memory and influence.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020, 1:30 to 4 p.m., at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 4217 Central Avenue, Indianapolis. You will be invited to pay your respects at the casket and greet the family from a distance, who will be seated in pews. Respectfully, all those attending will be required to wear masks and practice physical distancing. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the church on Monday, November 9, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. Be advised that St. Joan of Arc will be adhering to 50% seating capacity, and Mass will be on the St. Joan of Arc YouTube channel. Cremation will follow and a private inurnment and committal service will be held at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joan of Arc Catholic School, 500 E. 42nd St., Indianapolis, IN 46205. Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com
