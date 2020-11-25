1/1
F. William Grube
1947 - 2020
F. William Grube

Indianapolis - F. William Grube, 73, of Greenwood, passed away on November 24, 2020. He was born on November 20, 1947 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late William Ferdinand Grube and Mary Elizabeth Grube.

Bill grew up the son of German gardeners on the southside of Indianapolis.

Bill graduated with his B.E. in Chemical Engineering from Rose Hulman Institute of Technology and earned his M.B.A from Harvard Business School.

Bill was the founder and vice chairman of the board of Calumet Specialty Products Partners. He also founded Legacy Resources and Monument Chemical Company. He loved farming, fishing and horse racing. He enjoyed strolling through the cornfields looking for arrowheads.

Bill also served on various boards across Indianapolis.

Survivors include his wife, Janet Grube; son, Bill (Shelly) Grube; daughter, Jennifer Straumins; grandchildren, Jackson, Zach, Alexis, Kaleb, Braedon, and Will; and great grandson, Henri; mother-in-law, Alberta Krampe; brother-in-law, Pete (Marge) Krampe; nieces, Maura and Karen; and nephews, Rick and Greg.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ann Grube and his sister, Carol Buck.

Visitation will be from 11:30 AM - until the service time of 1:00 PM Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 6111 S. Shelby Street, Indianapolis.

Burial will be at Mount Pleasant Greenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church,

I.U. Foundation for Parkinson's Research, or Grube Family Foundation.

Please share photographs, memories and online condolences with the family at www.ghherrmann.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
11:30 - 01:00 PM
Calvary Lutheran Church
NOV
28
Service
01:00 PM
Calvary Lutheran Church
