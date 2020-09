Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Fairy's life story with friends and family

Share Fairy's life story with friends and family

Fairy F. Banks



Greenfield - Fairy F. (Frazier) Banks, age 91, of Greenfield, passed away on September 17, 2020. Visitation will be September 22, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary - Greenfield. Funeral Service will be September 23, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the mortuary. Private burial at Charlestown Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store