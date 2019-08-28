|
|
Fannie Ruth Hendry
Indianapolis - Fannie Ruth Hendry, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at the age of 98.
Ruth was known for her strong will and fierce independence. She was a dedicated employee at Mallory's for many years, where she met her husband, Mildred (deceased). She later finished her career at Merchant's National Bank, where she eventually retired. She prided herself on her independence, paying cash for her house in 1960s and taking care of her own lawn using a push mower well into her late 70s. Although she lost many of her memories during her decades long battle with Alzheimer's, her strong will (and stubbornness) stayed true to her right up through the end.
Ruth was also a true caretaker at heart. The oldest of 5 children, she prioritized her family and provided for them in anyway she could. Constantly welcoming people into her life and her home, there are countless stories of the impact Ruth made with her love, generosity, and food.
Ruth spent her retired days living with her sister Elsie Marie (deceased), watching golf and The Price is Right, and taking care of the people she loved. She was passionate and lucky, two skills that came in handy with her love of fishing and playing Lotto scratchers.
Ruth's life was long and full, and her impact is immeasurable. We will join with friends and family to celebrate her life at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at Garland Brook Cemetery, Columbus, Indiana.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Ethel, her husband Mildred, her sisters Elsie, Joyce, and her brothers Roy, and Thomas, her step-sons Robert, Charles, and grandchildren Mart, Doug, Greg, Tim, and Leonard.
She is survived by her nephews Tom and Larry, her nieces Karla, Gina, and Kim; her grandchildren, Pamela, Bev, Brad, and Kim; 18 great-grandchildren, 20 great-great-grandchildren, and so, so many great-nieces, great- nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 28, 2019