Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals - Indianapolis
5811 East 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 547-5814
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pathway Missionary Baptist Church
3017 Shriver Ave.
Indianapolis, IN
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Westfield - Fay S. Ragland, 79, of Westfield, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. Fay was born April 14, 1939. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ervin "Cat-Daddy" Ragland.

Fay was a devoted member of Pathway Missionary Baptist Church and a member of the New Beginnings Fellowship Church Guiding Light Ministry in Indianapolis.

Visitation is Friday, March 22, from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. followed by a Celebration Service at 11 a.m., both at Pathway Missionary Baptist Church, 3017 Shriver Ave., Indianapolis, IN. The interment will be held at Washington Park North.

Final arrangements entrusted to Lavenia and Summers Home for Funerals.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 20, 2019
