Faye Dollar Levy

Faye Dollar Levy Obituary
Faye Dollar Levy

Indianapolis - Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away on January 28, 2020

Surrounded by her family. Faye was born on July 18, 1931 to the late Reuben and Edith Dollar in Healdton, OK. Faye was an avid golfer, enjoyed traveling. Her great joy came from spending time with her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 68 years, William Levy; her children, Ike (Cindly) Levy and Karan (Ed) Woods; grandchildren, Isaac, Daniel, Amber, Lauren, Jade and Amber; 10 great grandchildren and siblings, Virgil Dollar, Mary Heinzman and Ruth Fuller.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 3:30 pn at Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Mortuary, 11411 N. Michigan Road, Zionsville, IN 46077; with a gathering to follow.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
