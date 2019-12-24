|
Faye J. (Wilson) McDaniel
Indianapolis - Faye J. (Wilson) McDaniel, 84, died December 19, 2019.
She was an Elder at Witherspoon Presbyterian Church. As a 1974 graduate of the IU School of Nursing, she was the first minority Nursing Supervisor at Methodist Hospital.
On Saturday, December 28, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with viewing from 9a.m. until time of service Witherspoon Presbyterian Church, 5136 Michigan Road, Indianapolis. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.
Preceded in death by husband, Lt. Col. Armour G. McDaniel, she leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Delmer Jerome (Jannifer) Edmonds, Jr., Kevin L. Edmonds and Donald E. Edmonds and daughter, Regina F. Majors, and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; step-children, Gregory McDaniel and Gwendolyn Jackson; sister, Dorothy Talley and sisters-in-law, Lucille Wilson and Junelle Wilson.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019