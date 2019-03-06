|
Fletcher Hughes York
Danville - Fletcher Hughes York, 99 of Danville, passed away on March 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. He was born on January 18, 1920 in Danville to Elvin and Maude L. Hughes York. He married Bessie J. Townsend; she preceded him in death in 1994. He was an over the road truck driver for 35 plus years for Daum Trucking retiring in 1985. He was a self-employed lifelong farmer. Fletcher enjoyed travelling to various locations to play his harmonic. Funeral services will be on Friday March 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Baker Funeral Home, Danville with Pastor Ron McDugle officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery in Cartersburg. Calling hours will be held on Thursday March 7, 2019 from 4 pm to 8 pm and from 12 noon until service time on Friday in the funeral home. Survivors include his children: Cheryl A. Moore, Carolyn S. (Steve) Carter, Janice K. (Allen) Hood, Francine H. (Charlie) Herrin, Terry L. (Julie) York, Emma L. (Brad) Hamilton, Gary L. (Kelly) York and Bonnie J. (Roger) Bennett. 14 Grandchildren, 35 Great-grandchildren and 16 Great Great Grandchildren. Memorial contributions can be made to the Danville Fire Department 77 North Kentucky St. Danville, Indiana 46122. Please visit www.bakerfunerslservice.com to leave the family a condolence.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 6, 2019