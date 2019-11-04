Services
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 353-6101
Flora Hartman-Wade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Flora Suzanne Hartman-Wade

Flora Suzanne Hartman-Wade Obituary
Flora Suzanne Hartman-Wade

Indianapolis - 81, passed away on November 2, 2019. She was born November 22, 1937 in Batesville, Indiana to William and Gladys (Behlmer) McConnell. She was a member of Nora Commons Chapel. Flora is survived by her daughters Tracy Smart, Kelli Hartman, brothers, James (Lindsey) McConnell, Jack (Jan) McConnell) grandchildren Sarah (Jal) Smart-Hastings, Colin (Marisol) Smart and Eileen (Patrick) Smart, great grandson Aleister Smart-Hastings. Flora was preceded in death by her husband Frank Wade, son Bradley Hartman and son-in-law Brian Smart. Flora will be remembered for her love and passion for floral arrangement, decorating, her family and her great sense of humor. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary. Your remembrances and thoughts are welcome at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -