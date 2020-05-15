Florabel Willsey
Indianapolis - Florabel Willsey, 99, of Indianapolis, passed away May 12, 2020. You may visit www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com to view her full obituary and leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 15 to May 19, 2020.