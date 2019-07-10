Florence C. Petersen



Indianapolis - Florence C. Petersen, 88, of Indianapolis, passed away July 8, 2019. Born January 14, 1931 in Providence, Rhode Island, Florence was the daughter of the late Francis M. and Florence (LaPorte) Neary. She was united in marriage to Frederick C. Petersen who preceded her in death on March 8, 2012.



Florence was a graduate of the Rhode Island Hospital School of Nursing and worked as registered nurse for many years at Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield and retired from Arnett Clinic in Lafayette, Indiana in 2000. She was a faithful member of Resurrection Lutheran Church. She enjoyed reading and loved to spend time with her grandchildren.



Florence is also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Robert Hueseman.



Survivors include her children, Margaret E. Hueseman of Dillsboro, Indiana, Patricia S. (John) Ginda of West Lafayette, Frederick C. (Judith) Petersen, Jr. of Indianapolis, Susan (Glenn) Litts of Brownsburg, James E. (Bobbi) Petersen of Indianapolis, and Matt (Diane) Petersen of Danville; her brother, Francis Neary of Cranston, Rhode Island; sister, Joan Neary of Providence, Rhode Island; 17 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.



Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Florence Petersen from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 445 E. Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Glenns Valley. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Resurrection Lutheran Church; envelopes will be provided. Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. Visit www.OrileyFuneralHome.com where you may express online condolences to the Petersen family. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 10, 2019