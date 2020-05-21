Florence Gasdick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Gasdick

Fishers - Florence Y. Gasdick passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 in Fishers, Indiana at the age of 87. She was born on June 17, 1932, in Detroit Michigan, and was a proud Michigander.

Florence pursued a career in education, graduating from the University of Detroit in 1953 and receiving her master's degree from the University of Michigan in 1956. She positively impacted the lives of many students, teachers, and administrators with her wisdom, leadership, and dedicated support, first as a teacher in the Detroit Public schools and later as a teacher and a principal in the Ann Arbor school system.

An inveterate student of lifelong learning, she enjoyed an enduring passion for world-wide travels, and loved mid-century architecture, reading, cooking, and entertaining. Following her retirement in 1988, she devoted herself to volunteer work at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ypsilanti and the Detroit Regional Dollars for Scholars program, of which she was a founding member and inaugural Spark Award recipient in 2019.

Florence was known for her quick wit, astute intelligence, and her practical, yet compassionate, spirit. She loved spending time with her family, her longtime friends, and those she held as family in her heart. She also took pride in tending to her architecturally significant home, built in 1969 and lovingly named Smiling Hill, and to maintaining its surrounding lush property.

Florence is survived by her sisters, Ilona Hellie and Teona Wright and their families; brother-in-law Terry Patterson; nephews Kevin Moss and Jason Patterson and family. She was preceded in death by her sister Mitzi Patterson of Rochester, MI.

Arrangements are with Indiana Funeral Care in Indianapolis. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ypsilanti, MI and the Detroit Regional Dollars for Scholars program (drdfs.org/get-involved/give/).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Indiana Funeral Care - Indianapolis
8151 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 636-6464
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved