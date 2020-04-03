Services
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
Indianapolis - 98, passed away March 31, 2020. She was born February 6, 1922 in Indianapolis, IN, to the late Thomas E. and Florence M. McIntire. Florence was a graduate of Arsenal Tech High School, Class of 1940 and married Frank S. Wampler. Frank preceded her in death, March 21, 2005. She was employed with RCA and then as the bookkeeper for Frank Wampler, General Contractor. Florence was a longtime member of Epworth United Methodist Church. She was an avid golfer at Sycamore Springs, Old Oakland and Sahm Golf Courses.

Florence is survived by her devoted sons, David and Brian (Rita) Wampler; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren, Florence was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Louise Hanes and Virginia Pattison.

Through the recommendation of our public health officials with regards to public health and safety, private family services will be held at this time. Funeral services will held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions are suggested to the and/or the United Cerebral Palsy Association of Greater Indiana. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
