Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Little Sisters of the Poor St. Augustine Home
2345 W 86th St
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Briere
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Laverne Casey Briere


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Florence Laverne Casey Briere Obituary
Florence Laverne Casey Briere

Indianapolis - Florence Laverne Casey Briere, lovingly named by her family "CiCi", passed peacefully February 10, 2019 surrounded by family and loving caregivers at Little Sisters of the Poor St. Augustine Home.

Casey was a life-long resident of Indianapolis, IN. Born March 16, 1929 to Bertha and Tom Casey, she grew up on the east side in the Woodruff Place neighborhood. She graduated from Arsenal Technical High School and attended Butler University where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She married John (Jack) Briere and together they had four children who all reside in the Indianapolis area. Casey's greatest joy in life was her family with whom she spent numerous summer beach vacations and often found any reason to gather and celebrate.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack. She is survived by her four children, Amy Steele (Kent), Alysen Girod (John), Tom Briere (Christine), and Katie Gibbons (Pat), and eight grandchildren.

A calling will be held at 10:00 am with a Memorial Mass to follow at Little Sisters of the Poor St. Augustine Home, 2345 W 86th St, Indianapolis, on Saturday, March 23 at 10:00am.

Memorial gifts may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.