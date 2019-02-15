|
|
Florence Laverne Casey Briere
Indianapolis - Florence Laverne Casey Briere, lovingly named by her family "CiCi", passed peacefully February 10, 2019 surrounded by family and loving caregivers at Little Sisters of the Poor St. Augustine Home.
Casey was a life-long resident of Indianapolis, IN. Born March 16, 1929 to Bertha and Tom Casey, she grew up on the east side in the Woodruff Place neighborhood. She graduated from Arsenal Technical High School and attended Butler University where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She married John (Jack) Briere and together they had four children who all reside in the Indianapolis area. Casey's greatest joy in life was her family with whom she spent numerous summer beach vacations and often found any reason to gather and celebrate.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack. She is survived by her four children, Amy Steele (Kent), Alysen Girod (John), Tom Briere (Christine), and Katie Gibbons (Pat), and eight grandchildren.
A calling will be held at 10:00 am with a Memorial Mass to follow at Little Sisters of the Poor St. Augustine Home, 2345 W 86th St, Indianapolis, on Saturday, March 23 at 10:00am.
Memorial gifts may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 15, 2019