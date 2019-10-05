|
|
Florence Mary Upham Lundegard
Indianapolis - Florence Mary Upham Lundegard 88, departed this earth on September 28, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Florence enjoyed life and is deeply missed. Florence is survived by two children: Glenn Livers (James) of Carmel, Indiana, and Robert Upham Lundegard (Michelle) of La Plata, Maryland; 5 grandchildren, David and Jessica Livers, and Garrett, Reed and Adam Lundegard. She was preceded in death by her sister, Harriette Brown.She was born on December 25, 1930 at Scofield Barracks, Hawaii to John Southworth Upham and Harriette Lawrence Upham. A self-described "army brat", she grew up in Hawaii, Europe, Kansas, Maryland, Virginia, California and New York. She earned her B. A. from Middlebury College in Vermont, her M.A. from City College of New York, and worked toward a doctorate in English at Ball State University in Indiana. Florence started her career in Paris supporting post-WWII American activities. Returning to the US, she worked at McCall's Magazine in New York City then began teaching English at Farmingdale State College on Long Island, New York. Seeking a change and additional education, she and her children moved to Muncie, Indiana. A 10-year period of teaching English and Humanities at Carmel High School in Indiana followed. Dubbed "Fabulous Flo" by her son and his buddies, her passion was her children. She encouraged them to develop a skill, "at least one thing you can be good at". As her family grew to include her beloved grandchildren, she was pleased to continue an "angel" family tradition through investments in their education. Florence was witty with a keen intellect, loved reading (especially murder mysteries) and valued the social connections she made through playing both tennis and bridge. She was a clear thinker and communicator, and at times expressed her thoughts through writing poetry. Kind and classy, she was a role model in aging gracefully.
A celebration of her life is planned for October 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Indianapolis Art Center. Memorial gifts may be made to the Nature Conservancy of Indiana (nature.org) or the Southern Poverty Law Center (splcenter.org). Please visit www.leppertmortuary.com to share a memory.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019