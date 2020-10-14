Florence "Vallie" Williams
Carmel - Florence "Vallie" Williams, age 93, of Carmel, Indiana passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 . She was born in Elwood City, Pennsylvania on May 1, 1927 to the late Viola Dougherty and George Main. The family moved to Indianapolis where she graduated from Howe High School. After high school she worked at Eli Lilly until her marriage to Raymond Williams in 1947. Vallie is survived by two sons, Bill (Deb) Williams and Steve (Mari), 4 grandchildren Mark Williams (Lindsay), Jenny Williams, Jackie Williams, and Jill Hoyte (Gabe) and 6 great grandchildren, Elyanna, Noah, Maxwell, and Liza Williams and Harper and Norah Hoyte. She was very special to both the grandchildren and great grandchildren, who all affectionately called her "Grandma Vallie". Vallie was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Williams, her parents, and five siblings.
Vallie lived in Speedway, Noblesville, Zionsville and Carmel. When she and Ray moved to Noblesville they started a home building business with their sons. Vallie's role in the business was to decorate the homes, which she thoroughly enjoyed, coordinating colors and style. After retirement she and Ray traveled to Marco Island, Florida for an extended period of time each year. They enjoyed having family and friends stay with them on the Island.
A visitation for Vallie will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to11:00 a.m. in the Gothic Chapel at Crown Hill Cemetery, 700 38th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208. Guests should enter at the 34th Street gate and drive straight forward to the chapel. A funeral service and entombment will immediately follow the visitation. Boxed lunches will be available for family and guests at approximately 12:30 pm in the Celebration Hall on the grounds of Crown Hill Cemetery. Social distancing will be respected during the services. Guests will also be encouraged to wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 4780 East 126th Street. Carmel, Indiana 46033. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com
for the Williams family.