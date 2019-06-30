|
Florice Leona (Kline) Sanderson
Indianapolis - Florice Leona (Kline) Sanderson, 90, Indianapolis, passed away June 24, 2019. She was born March 9, 1929 in Oneida, NY, the daughter of Harry and Harriet (Bishopp) Kline. Florice was a 1946 graduate and valedictorian of her high school class at Morrisville-Eaton Central Rural School. She went on to attend Albany State Teachers College, where she graduated in 1950. Florice taught 4th grade for 25 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Sanderson, her parents, and her brother, Curtis Kline. Florice is survived by her daughters, Annette Sanderson Biesecker (Fred) and Claire Sanderson Hanna (Richard) ; her granddaughter, Emily Biesecker (Will Fries); her nephews, Alan Parkhurst and James Parkhurst (Kyra); and her niece, Janine Nogawa (James). A celebration of Florice's life will be held on Sunday, July 21 from 3-5 PM at American Village Lincoln Lodge, 1790 E. 54th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the American Civil Liberties Union (www.aclu.org). Online condolences may be shared with Florice's family at www.neptunesociety.com/location/indianapolis-cremation. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society- Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 30, 2019