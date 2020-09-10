Flossie Pearl Houchens
Mooresville, IN - Flossie Pearl Houchens, 90 of Mooresville, IN passed away September 9, 2020. She was born August 28, 1930 at home in Knob Lick, KY to the late William McKinley and Jane (Ballard) England. She married her husband, Bennie Ray Houchens on July 30, 1949, and he preceded her in death. Flossie retired as a Custodian at Stephen Decatur and Lynwood Elementary Schools. She was a member of Pleasant Heights Baptist Church in Indianapolis, IN. Flossie will be missed by all who knew her and loved her. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Pamela Burkhardt of Indianapolis, IN, grandchildren, Stefanie Bryant of Camby, IN, Brian Houchens of San Diego, CA, great granddaughter, Sarah Conlin, sister, Edna (Jay) Biggers, several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her sons, Gary, Robert, Christopher Houchens, her sisters, Elizabeth Money, Ora Akin, Lenora Arms and brothers, Pete and William England. Due to COVID services will be held privately at Flanner Buchanan Decatur Township. Flossie will be laid to rest at Floral Park next to her beloved husband Bennie. Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Heights Baptist Church 5649 Kentucky Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46221. To sign the online guest book you are invited to go to www.flannerbuchanan.com
