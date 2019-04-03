|
|
Floyd E.
Estes - Floyd Estes of Greenwood, Indiana, 94, passed away peacefully on March 31st. He was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Neoma Estes, his brother Edward, wives, Bessie Clark and Rosemary McClanahan and granddaughter Tremain Balfanz. He and his current wife, Joan Nickey-Herrin married on the beach in Maui on November 16, 2005. Floyd is survived by four children: Carol Pahlke, Cheryl (Stan) Piercefield, Darrell Bud (Connie) Estes; and Kevin Estes, his eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and three step-children.
Floyd was born in Oklahoma City, OK on June 24, 1924. In 1937 he moved from Oklahoma City to Colorado, and to Indiana in 1947. Floyd served in the 5th Armored Division during World War II from 1943 to 1946 in England, France, Belgium and Germany in the Battle of the Bulge. He was a Staff Sergeant in the 75th Medical Company.
Floyd lived and worked around Greenwood and the south side of Indianapolis for over 30 years. He began by laying floor covering, then progressed to form Woodcroft Builders in 1955 and began his home-building business. He retired in 1985 after building over three hundred custom homes and three churches. Throughout his career, Floyd received many accolades and commendations. He was elected to President of the Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis (BAGI) in 1972 where he later served on the Board of Directors for 12 years and chaired several committees. Floyd was also active with the Indiana Builders Association (IBA) where he was awarded their highest honor, the John C. Hart Sr. presidential Award in 1973. He served as President of the Builder's Association in 1982-3. He was honored as Life Director Board Member and played an integral role on several of IBA's committees. Floyd was also named Life Director for the National Association of Home Builders where he was chosen to be the Association's Representative to Washington D.C. He formed in 1972, and served as President of the Johnson County Building Association. He served as President of the Johnson County Planning Commission for 6 years, President of the Greenwood Planning Commission from 1983 to 1994, and served on the Indiana Planning Commission. He received the "Hoosier Planning Award" from the Indiana Planning Association Chapter of the American Planning Association for his contributions. He received the Lifetime Achievement Award from BAGI in 2013. He loved to travel and visited every state in the United States along with many countries. His most favorite, though, were vacationing including cruising, in the warm islands. Floyd was an avid Indiana University basketball and Indianapolis Colts fan. Most of all he enjoyed spending his time with family and friends. Throughout his life, Floyd was admired and trusted because of his dedication to hard work and professionalism, along with how his lived his life every day. He will always be remembered as a kind and generous friend who loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all.
The celebration of Floyd's life will be held at G.H. Herrmann Funeral Home, 1605 S. St. Rd. 135, 1 PM Friday, April 5th, with calling Thursday, April 4th, from 4-7 PM at the same location. Floyd will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 1977 S. State Rd 135, Greenwood, with military honors, following the service.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 3, 2019