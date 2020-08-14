Floyd Frederick Radtke
Indianapolis - Floyd Frederick Radtke, 88, Indianapolis, passed away August 2, 2020. He was born October 23, 1931, the son of Carl and Francis Radtke. Floyd was raised in the Mars Hill area and graduated from Ben Davis High School. He honorably served his country in the Army during the Korean War. Floyd was a brick mason at Edward William Radtke for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing with family and friends, and playing basketball and softball. Floyd married Barbara Ruth Moorman in 1954, and she preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents, his second wife, Nelda, his granddaughter, Barbara Fitzgerald, his brother, Edward Radtke, and his sister, Janet Hodapp. Floyd is survived by his sons, Kurt Radtke (Becky), Keith Radtke (Gale), Kenneth Radtke (Jaqueline Garcia), and Karl Radtke (Andrea); his daughter, Katherine Sheets (Richard); his former daughter-in-law, Martha; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and his step-children, Debbie Guida, Sandra Sinclaire, and Rodney Buhneing. A memorial service for Floyd will be on Wednesday, August 19 at 2 P.M. (with a gathering immediately following at the outdoor pavilion) at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 3932 Mi Casa Ave., Indianapolis. A private burial service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com
.