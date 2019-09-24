Services
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
(317) 856-2627
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Forest Eugene Fahrbach


1928 - 2019
Forest Eugene Fahrbach Obituary
Forest Eugene Fahrbach

Indianapolis - Forest Eugene Fahrbach

91, of Indianapolis, passed away on September 22, 2019 in Mooresville, IN. He was born on February 4, 1928 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Carrie and John Fahrbach. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a retired Typesetter for the Indianapolis Star. He was a member of Masonic Lodge and Murat Shrine. He was preceded in death by his brother, Roy Fahrbach. He is survived by his sister, Beulah Gambold; sister-in-law, Judy Fahrbach; nephews, Jerry (Faye) Fahrbach, Joe (Teresa) Farhrbach, Jim (Cindy) Fahrbach and John (Lucy) Gambold; nieces, Vinny (Jerry) Price and Sharon (Scott) McAfee and several great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4 to 6 pm with services at 6 pm at Flanner Buchanan-Decatur Township. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Thrive Church, P.O. Box 40, Camby, IN 46113. www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
