Forest S. Toliver Jr.



Indianapolis - Forest S. Toliver, Jr., 58, Indianapolis, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was a member of Mt. Zion Apostolic Church. He retired January 31, 2020, as a Team Leader, having been employed for 30 years and 10 months at Fiat Chrysler Automotive. Services are private with interment at Crown Hill Cemetery, and on Friday, May 8, there will be drive-through viewing from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary, 2201 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis. Forest was preceded in death by his father, Forest S. Toliver, Sr. and his sons, Brian Barnette and Brandon Woodfork. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife and true soulmate, Kelly Barnette Toliver; mother, Janet Coleman-Toliver; children, daughters, Jamie Evans and Colby Woodfork, and sons, Christopher A. and Forest Toliver, III (Laresa); grandchildren; brothers, Antonio and Christopher Toliver and sisters, Tikia Rowell (Napoleon), Joycelyn Toliver (Bud) and Kelli Clark (Rodney), and a host of family and friends.









