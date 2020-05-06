Forest S. Toliver
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Forest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Forest S. Toliver Jr.

Indianapolis - Forest S. Toliver, Jr., 58, Indianapolis, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was a member of Mt. Zion Apostolic Church. He retired January 31, 2020, as a Team Leader, having been employed for 30 years and 10 months at Fiat Chrysler Automotive. Services are private with interment at Crown Hill Cemetery, and on Friday, May 8, there will be drive-through viewing from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary, 2201 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis. Forest was preceded in death by his father, Forest S. Toliver, Sr. and his sons, Brian Barnette and Brandon Woodfork. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife and true soulmate, Kelly Barnette Toliver; mother, Janet Coleman-Toliver; children, daughters, Jamie Evans and Colby Woodfork, and sons, Christopher A. and Forest Toliver, III (Laresa); grandchildren; brothers, Antonio and Christopher Toliver and sisters, Tikia Rowell (Napoleon), Joycelyn Toliver (Bud) and Kelli Clark (Rodney), and a host of family and friends.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
2 entries
May 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stuart Mortuary
April 26, 2020
My deepest condolences go Out to the Toliver family. I praying for you all.
Linda May
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved