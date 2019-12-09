|
|
Fouad (Fred) E Musleh
Carmel - Fouad (Fred) E Musleh, 87, a resident of Carmel, Indiana went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Fred was born in Hebron, Palestine on May 25, 1932. He graduated high school in Jerusalem, taught Math, and coached soccer in Bethlehem. He immigrated to Indiana in 1954 to attend Purdue University on a scholarship, where he graduated with Undergraduate and Master's degrees in Engineering. He worked with several engineering firms, the last of which was Clyde E. Williams and Associates, before starting his own firm, Cosmopolitan Consulting Engineers, in 2000. Fred is survived by his wife Hana (Shaheen) Musleh, his children, Julia Holder-Gentry (Richard), Elyas (Melissa), Susan, Edward (Stacia), Lisa, Linda Masai (Brad), and Michael (Marsha), seven grandchildren, Angie Dickerson, Kyle Musleh, Jordan Musleh, Elaina Musleh, Matthew Masai, Alexis Musleh, and Kaitlyn Masai, two great grandchildren, Justin and Gracie Dickerson, his sister Leila Khoury (George), many nephews and nieces, and loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elias and Lowiza Musleh, his sister Suad Bannourah, and wife Sally Musleh. He was a member of St. George Orthodox Church in Fishers where he served on the parish council.
Visitation will be Wednesday December 11, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 pm at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, 325 E Carmel Dr, Carmel, IN 46032. Trisagion services will be held at 7:30 pm.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St George Orthodox Church 10748 East 116th Street, Fishers, Indiana with visitation at the church 10:00-11;00 a.m.; funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. and followed by burial at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name at St George Orthodox Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019