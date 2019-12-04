|
|
Fran Means
Avon, formerly of Indianapolis - Frances McCracken (Fran) Means, 68, of Avon, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on December 2, 2019 at IU Health West Hospital in Avon, IN. She had battled many tormenting chronic ailments, including rheumatoid arthritis, for several years. Fran was born in Henderson, NC on September 12, 1951, a daughter of the late William Woods McCracken and Wilma Thompson McCracken. She graduated from Salem Academy, Winston-Salem, NC in 1969 and Meredith College, Raleigh, NC in 1973. While in college Fran met the love of her life, Jeffrey (Jeff) Means and after graduation worked at Purdue National Bank, Lafayette, IN, supporting Jeff while he was in graduate school. Fran and Jeff were married in October, 1974 in Duke University Chapel, Durham, NC and recently celebrated 45 years of marriage.
Fran was a very kind and sociable soul, having never met a stranger. She had a loving and generous heart, and was always giving to others. She thoroughly enjoyed many years of involvement in her children's school activities and always was an avid fan of Duke basketball. Fran was so proud of her son Andy making the Duke basketball team as a walk-on in 2001. She absolutely enjoyed and cherished spending time with her family and surfing the internet. She had a fascination with sea turtles, and carried with her fantastic memories of many trips to beaches in South Carolina and Florida.
Fran is survived by her loving husband Jeff; a son Andrew (Meghan) Means of Chicago, IL; a daughter Catherine (Adam) Hurford of Avon, IN; and adoring grandchildren Lincoln and Ava Hurford (who affectionately called her "Green Bean"). Also surviving is her sister Catherine (Hayden) James of Raleigh, NC; a niece Sarah James of Raleigh, NC; and a nephew William (Stephanie) James of St. Louis, MO. She was predeceased by her sister Ann McCracken of Durham, NC.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7th from 4:00 PM until the time of memorial service at 6:00 PM at the Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, 106 Shaw St., Plainfield, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hock Family Pavilion, a Duke HomeCare & Hospice facility in Durham, NC. Information on how to make a donation can be found at https://dhch.duhs.duke.edu/make-donation. Condolences may be sent to www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019