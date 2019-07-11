|
Frances A. Wilkinson
Indianapolis - FRANCES A. WILKINSON, of Indianapolis, after 94 years, spent her last day with us on July 7, 2019.
On September 25, 1924 in Shelby County, Indiana, Paul and Anna Curry became proud parents of a daughter they named Frances.
Frances married Donald Wilkinson on April 28, 1945.
She is survived by their two children, son Donald "Gene" Wilkinson (Cheryl), and daughter Gloria Caudill. She has Six Grandchildren, Eight Great Grandchildren and Two Great-Great Grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Elizabeth Branam and Jeannette Woodworth.
Frances, also known as Fran or Frannie, retired from Allied Fidelity where she worked several years as an Executive Secretary to the President of the Company. After retirement, she was a member of the Women's Auxiliary at Community Hospital East, where she volunteered for several years. She was a member of Old Bethel Methodist Church and was a member of Eastern Star for over 50 years, earning her the status of a Golden Rose Member.
Frances was preceded in death by both parents, her husband Don, sisters Ruth Justice and Lois Schackel and brother Paul Curry.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM with services immediately following, at Flanner and Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46229.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The or the Lung Cancer Foundation of America.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 11, 2019