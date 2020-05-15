Frances C. (Rominger) Resener
1920 - 2020
Frances C. (Rominger) Resener

Indianapolis - Frances Collins (Rominger) Resener of Indianapolis Indiana died May 12, 2020 in Fishers, Indiana of natural causes.

Frances was born to Randall Davies Collins and Helen Irene Collins on December 4, 1920 in Chicago, Illinois. She grew up and attended schools throughout the Midwest. The family eventually settled in Indianapolis where she graduated from Shortridge High School. She then attended Indiana Central Business College. She married Robert Richard Rominger in 1943 and together they raised three children - Michael (Julie) of Wilmington, Delaware, John (Sandy) of Des Moines, Washington, and Jane (long-time friend Darryl) of Indianapolis. Robert died in 1971.

Frances married Edward L. Resener Jr. in 1974. He died in 2000.

Frances is also predeceased by her parents, her brothers Charles Alan and Robert, and her sister Helen Elizabeth. She is survived by her sister Marian Marlowe.

Frances is also survived by her grandchildren - Susanna, John Robert, Craig, Erik, Matthew, Leah, and Jeffrey.

Frances is also survived by her great-grandchildren - Kameron, Isaac, Henry, Chelsea, Colin, Catie, Connor, Holden, Dexter, Ryan, Andrew, and Ellie.

Frances was a long-time member of the Moravian Church in Indianapolis having served as Elder, Trustee, Financial Secretary, Choir member, Sunday School Teacher, and Women's Fellowship Leader.

She was a founding member of her PEO chapter.

She was a member of Epworth UMC at the time of her death.

Frances enjoyed golf (playing then watching), bridge, music, and her family.

No viewing or funeral service will be held. When travel and gathering restrictions allow, a celebration of life will be announced. Social media gatherings are also to be determined.

Burial will be at the Hope Moravian Cemetery in Hope, Indiana next to Robert.

Contributions may be made to PEO or Epworth United Methodist Church in Indianapolis.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
