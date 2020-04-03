|
|
Frances E. Stevens
Frances E. Stevens, 92, born November 30, 1927 to the late Jim and Cecil Landwher in Jeffersonville, IN, passed away April 1, 2020 in Nacogdoches, TX, after experiencing long term respiratory issues which several doctors indicated were caused by secondhand smoke.
She is survived by her husband, Wendell, daughter Cheryl Manford, Yacolt, WA. and stepson Timothy Stevens (Priscilla), Evanston, IL. She graduated from Howe High School in 1945 and retired as an administrative assistant after almost thirty years from Indiana Bell Telephone Co. in 1987. She and her husband completed thirty years as full-time motorhomers July 31, 2019.
There will be no local services.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020