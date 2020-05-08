Frances Jo (Narmore) Caric
1935 - 2020
Frances Jo (Narmore) Caric

Indianapolis - Frances Jo (Narmore) Caric, 84, of Indianapolis, was welcomed into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, May 4th, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones.

She was born September 16, 1935, in Cherokee, AL to Ellis Ralph and Mary Frances (Yerby) Narmore. Frances is survived by her children, Robert (Ann) Caric, Susie Burge, Judy Dalton, Mary (Keith) Hines, and Amy (Michael) Amico; brothers Bobby and Jim Narmore, and sister Rosemary Esias; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Peter R. Caric, son Michael Caric; siblings, Tom, David, and Ralph Narmore. Frances was a loyal employee of Eli Lilly, from where she retired in 1993. Frances radiated joy and was known for her smile. She loved with her whole heart and always found the good. She impacted the lives of many people with her kindness and generosity.

Friends and family are invited to join for a celebration of life service to take place at a later determined date. Funeral services will take place Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Greenwood for immediate family only. A special thanks to all that helped during this time. Frances loved to garden and took joy in her flowers; in lieu of flowers please be encouraged to plant a flower or bush in your own yard in her memory, or make a memorial contribution to Alzheimer's Association, Christian Broadcasting Network-700 Club, or Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. www.forestlaswncemetery-fh.com/obituary/frances-caric




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
Celebration of Life
MAY
9
Funeral service
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens
May 9, 2020
My prayers are with the Caric Family. God bless you all. Its been an honor to be friends with the Caries. Thinking of all of you.
Duane Besso
Friend
