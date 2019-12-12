|
Frances Joan Long
Indianapolis - 63, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 2nd . She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Marjorie Long. Valedictorian at Manual High School, Fran graduated from Marian College in 1979. She worked at the Indianapolis Marion Co. Public Library her entire career, and volunteered with Story-telling Arts. She will be truly missed by her family, many friends, and godchildren. Services will be at St. Monica Catholic Church, 6131 N Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46228, December 18, with calling at 10:00, Mass at 11:00. Memorial contributions may be made to Storytelling Arts of Indiana, 450 W Ohio St, Indianapolis, IN 46202. See full obituary at www.flannerbuchanan.com. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019