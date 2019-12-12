Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
(317) 251-5959
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Joan Long

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Joan Long Obituary
Frances Joan Long

Indianapolis - 63, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 2nd . She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Marjorie Long. Valedictorian at Manual High School, Fran graduated from Marian College in 1979. She worked at the Indianapolis Marion Co. Public Library her entire career, and volunteered with Story-telling Arts. She will be truly missed by her family, many friends, and godchildren. Services will be at St. Monica Catholic Church, 6131 N Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46228, December 18, with calling at 10:00, Mass at 11:00. Memorial contributions may be made to Storytelling Arts of Indiana, 450 W Ohio St, Indianapolis, IN 46202. See full obituary at www.flannerbuchanan.com. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -