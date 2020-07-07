Frances L. Lay
Camby, IN - Frances (Arvin) Lay, 86 of Camby, IN died July 4, 2020. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church for many years. She was the daughter of Clarence and Mary Arvin of Loogootee, IN. She graduated from St. John's High School class of 1952. Fran was mostly a stay at home mom and was the original snack mom before it was popular. She attended all the activities the children were involved in. She was married to Marvin Lay for 62 years. They loved to travel and visited all 50 states, Mexico, Canada, and ten countries in Europe. They wintered in St. Petersburg, FL for 23 years. Survivors include her 5 brothers and 4 children: Mark (Nancy) Lay, Brenda (Andy) Littrell, Chuck (Michelle) Lay, John (Pam) Lay, and ten grandchildren, Nick and Sam Littrell, Courtney and Mikayla Lay, Alyssa, J.J. and Ashley Lay, and triplets Elizabeth, Jessica, and William Lay. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 11:00 AM at St. Ann Catholic Church 6350 Mooresville Road Indianapolis, IN with visitation Wednesday, July 8, 2020 4-8 PM at Flanner Buchanan Decatur Township. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church. The family has requested that health recommendations be observed while visiting them at the funeral home and church. To sign the online guest book or leave a story or message for the family go to www.flannerbuchanan.com