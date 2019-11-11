Services
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 353-6101
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Frances L. Lekens Obituary
Frances L. Lekens

Indianapolis - 98, passed away on November 11 2019. She was born October 22, 1921 in Indianapolis to Leo and Wilna (Perkins) Heid. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, November 16 at 11 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with visitation starting at 9:30 am. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Services entrusted to Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary. Tributes may be made at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
