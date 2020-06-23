Frances Lucille Leer
Fort Myers, FL - Frances Lucille Leer, 85, a resident of Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Indianapolis, IN, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Fort Myers. She was born September 27, 1934 in St. Louis, MO to Edward and Agnes Costello. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Jerry, four sisters and two brothers.
She attended Maryville College of the Sacred Heart in St. Louis, MO. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary and Christ the King Churches in Indianapolis, and volunteered with many organizations including: Kiwanis, Village of Merici, Salvation Army and St. Vincent de Paul.
Frances met the love of her life, Jerry Harmon Leer, in high school where their beautiful love story began and continued with a marriage that lasted over fifty-nine years until his death in 2016. Along with her deep religious faith, it was the love and caring for her husband and children that were most important in her life. Friends and family will most remember Frances for her infectious smile and wonderful sense of humor.
She is survived by her seven loving children, Kerry Tarpey (Michael) of CA, Kathy Leer of CO, Kelly Jacobs (Eric) of MA, Ellen Leer of IN, David Leer of IN, Jill Schneider (Bradd) of MN, and Daniel Leer (Julie) of NC; her cherished grandchildren and great granddaughter, along with her wonderful nieces, nephews, brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws.
A mass will be held in Indianapolis at a later date.
Memorial contributions in memory of Frances Lucille Leer are suggested to the Village of Merici, 5707 Lawton Loop E., Indianapolis, IN 46216.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.