|
|
Frances Mangin
Indianapolis - Frances Mangin, lifelong resident of Indianapolis, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul in 2002, and she leaves surviving sons Christopher and Jonathan… plus a very extended family of in-laws, cousins, and friends. Fran is best remembered for her infectious laugh, and for her widely varied interests, including swimming, tennis, family travel, vegetable gardening, and current civic affairs. Visitation will be on Sunday, Feb 23rd, 2-6 pm, at Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary. Interment will be at Washington Park East Cemetery on Monday, Feb 24th, 11 am.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020