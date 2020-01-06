Services
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Frances May Miller


1922 - 2020
Frances May Miller Obituary
Frances May Miller

Indianapolis - Frances May Miller, 97 of Indianapolis, IN passed away at 6:45 pm on January 4, 2020. She was Born on May 27, 1922 in Albany, IN. Frances was the daughter of Merle Claude Pittenger and Lottie Pearl Pittenger. She married Gerald W Miller on September 14, 1946 and he preceded her in death on January 9, 1991. Her Father and Mother, sister and two brothers also preceded her in death. She was an elementary school teacher for 25 years in Indianapolis and Lawrence Township. She retired in 1987. She was a member of East 91ST Christian Church where she also taught Sunday school. She spent many years in Christian Bible Study and she learned to read and speak the Hebrew language. She believed that one of her greatest missions in life was to be an ambassador for God. She wanted to be sure that all of her children and grandchildren would be introduced to the Word of God. She completed her mission beautifully. Survivors include two sons, Curtis D Miller (Debra), Richard W Miller (Amy) and one daughter Marlene J Galloway (Tim); 6 grandchildren, Christopher W Galloway(Julie), Meghan Greenwell (Jeff), Justin Miller (Megan), Alexandra Miller, Jordan Miller and Kendall Miller; 3 great-grandchildren, Mila Galloway, Cora Galloway and Hazel Galloway; One brother-in -law, Louis Pippen. Viewing will be from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN on Friday January 10, 2020 with Funeral Service to follow. Entombment will be at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
