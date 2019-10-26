|
Frances Overman
Frances Overman, born in February 1928, passed peacefully from this life on the morning of October 8, 2019, at the age of 91. Musician in her youth, immensely talented artist, world traveler, loving wife, mother, cousin, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great grandmother, Frances will be missed by us all! Hoy hoy, Frances!
Frances is survived by William Overman, her loving husband of 71 years; Sons James (Monica, John Smith, Angel Smith), David (Rita), and Richard; Grandchildren Christina, Daniel, and Natalie; and great grandchildren Daniel and Nikki. Frances is also survived by three cousins with whom she was very close: Sandra Risinger, Suzanne Andrews, and Sharlene Santelli. Frances was preceded in death by her father, Cyril Chilcote, her mother, Mildred Chilcote, her infant sister, Irene Chilcote, her daughter-in-law, Anita, and her cousin, Sharon Roop.
Frances was born in Ohio, but her family moved to Indianapolis when she was young. Frances graduated from Howe High School where, in addition to her studies, she played trumpet. She attended Purdue University and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from what is now the Herron School of Art and Design at IUPUI. Frances created numerous wonderful works of art in watercolor and oil, and also did some work with printmaking. She displayed and sold her art work at fairs and festivals around the state of Indiana. Frances was a member of art guilds in both St. Petersburg, Florida and Indianapolis. Her artwork was accepted for exhibition by Hoosier Art Salon in Indianapolis.
Frances was a devoted and loving mother. Although she stayed home for her boys while they were in school, she made time to work for the Republican Party at the precinct level and she worked several jobs including working in the display department at the William H. Block department store in downtown Indianapolis.
Frances and Bill, married in 1948, called a number of places home: Lafayette, Indianapolis, and Wilkinson, in Indiana and St. Petersburg, Florida, among others. Together, they travelled the world. In addition to many trips across the 48 states, they travelled to Japan and European countries such as Spain, Greece, Italy, Germany, Holland, England, Austria, Switzerland, and Turkey.
Visitation will be held at Tabernacle Presbyterian Church at 418 East 34th Street in Indianapolis on Saturday, November 2 beginning at 1:30 p.m. A celebration of life ceremony will follow at 3:00.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Frances' memory to:
Hoosier Art Salon, 1060 N. Capitol Ave, C-365, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204, (317) 669-6051, hoosiersalon.org
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019