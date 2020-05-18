Frances "Madge" Padgett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances "Madge" Padgett

Indianapolis - Frances "Madge" Padgett, 92, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Paoli, Indiana.

She was born February 14, 1928 in Franklin, Kentucky, the daughter of James L. and Vera (Hollis) Estes.

She married Charles Robert Padgett on February 14, 1947 and he preceded in death on February 23, 2012.

She was a graduate of Washington High School in Indianapolis. She was employed at Huddleston Restaurant in Indianapolis, Indiana for many years and enjoyed being a waitress. She attended the Paoli Wesleyan Church.

Madge is survived by two nieces, Joyce Bohannon of Florida and Lisa Lockhart of Bowling Green, Kentucky; one brother-in-law, Billy Padgett of Paoli, Indiana, and several nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother, two sisters and one niece.

Graveside services will be on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Paoli Community Cemetery in Paoli, Indiana with Pastor Lyndel Manship officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at ochstetick.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved