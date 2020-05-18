Frances "Madge" Padgett
Indianapolis - Frances "Madge" Padgett, 92, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Paoli, Indiana.
She was born February 14, 1928 in Franklin, Kentucky, the daughter of James L. and Vera (Hollis) Estes.
She married Charles Robert Padgett on February 14, 1947 and he preceded in death on February 23, 2012.
She was a graduate of Washington High School in Indianapolis. She was employed at Huddleston Restaurant in Indianapolis, Indiana for many years and enjoyed being a waitress. She attended the Paoli Wesleyan Church.
Madge is survived by two nieces, Joyce Bohannon of Florida and Lisa Lockhart of Bowling Green, Kentucky; one brother-in-law, Billy Padgett of Paoli, Indiana, and several nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother, two sisters and one niece.
Graveside services will be on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Paoli Community Cemetery in Paoli, Indiana with Pastor Lyndel Manship officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at ochstetick.net
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 18 to May 19, 2020.