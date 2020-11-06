Frances "Frankie" StarlinFishers - Frances "Frankie" Lynn (Carr) Starlin, age 84, of Fishers, passed away on November 4, 2020. She was born on September 27, 1936 in Indianapolis to the late Merle and Julia (Nicholson) Carr. She graduated from Broad Ripple High School. She married Joseph A. Starlin on September 6, 1958.Frankie worked as a secretary for Frank S. Howard company for 30 years before retiring. She was a member and Eucharistic Minister at Christ the King Catholic Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and volunteering in the library. She also loved playing the piano and teaching her grandchildren how to play. Frankie was a volunteer at Boulevard Place food pantry in Indianapolis. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.Frankie is survived by her children, Julie (Steve) Conklin, Lynn (Grant) Remington, Joseph (Kimberly) Starlin and Jenny (Aaron) Pearlman; grandchildren, David LeClair, Tyler LeClair, Mitchell Remington, Jacob Pearlman, Delaney Pearlman and Andrew Pearlman; nephew, Kevin (Chris) Arter; and sister-in-law, Fran (Bill) Montgomery. Frances was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joe Starlin Sr.; parents, Merle and Julia Carr; sister, Judy (Richard) Arter; and nephew, Kerry Arter.A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5884 Crittenden Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220. A gathering will follow mass outside the church from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM. A graveside service will follow at Calvary Cemetery.