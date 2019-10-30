Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Mayo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Taylor Estabrook "Fran" Mayo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Taylor Estabrook "Fran" Mayo Obituary
Frances "Fran" Taylor Estabrook Mayo

December 7, 1935 - October 17, 2019

Frances "Fran" Taylor Estabrook Mayo died October 17, 2019 at her home in Palm Coast (Hammock), FL.

She was born on Pearl Harbor Day in 1935 in Indianapolis, IN to Neil and Lida Estabrook. She graduated from Shortridge High School in Indianapolis and the University of Colorado in Boulder. Fran worked extensively in the airline and travel businesses. Fran married in 1961 and is survived by her loving husband, Joseph M. Mayo.

A memorial service for Fran will be held this Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Clymer Funeral Home, 39 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast, FL with her visitation starting at 1:00 pm in the funeral home. The family of Ms. Mayo has entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home and Cremations. Online condolences may be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.