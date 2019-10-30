|
|
Frances "Fran" Taylor Estabrook Mayo
December 7, 1935 - October 17, 2019
Frances "Fran" Taylor Estabrook Mayo died October 17, 2019 at her home in Palm Coast (Hammock), FL.
She was born on Pearl Harbor Day in 1935 in Indianapolis, IN to Neil and Lida Estabrook. She graduated from Shortridge High School in Indianapolis and the University of Colorado in Boulder. Fran worked extensively in the airline and travel businesses. Fran married in 1961 and is survived by her loving husband, Joseph M. Mayo.
A memorial service for Fran will be held this Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Clymer Funeral Home, 39 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast, FL with her visitation starting at 1:00 pm in the funeral home. The family of Ms. Mayo has entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home and Cremations. Online condolences may be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019