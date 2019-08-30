|
Frances (Mimi) Ferraro Wheatley, 100, passed on August 27, 2019.
Mimi was raised in the Fountain Square area and went to Holy Rosary. Jim and Mimi were charter members of St James the Greater church (now Good Shepherd)
She was the daughter of Italian immigrants (Antonio and Rosa Ferraro) who came over in the early 1900s. She had two brothers (Pat and Leo) and a sister Catherine, all deceased. She married James A Wheatley (deceased) in 1941. They had one son, James K (Carol) and three grandsons Dean (Jennifer), Chad (Jenny) and Kyle. Four great grandchildren, Dylan, Dominica, Emma and Caroline.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 pm at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 2905 Carson Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:00 am with visitation from 10-11 at the church. She will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to G.H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home. Online condolences: www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019