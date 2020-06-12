Francine Marla Dyer
Indianapolis - Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away on June 11, 2020. She was a long- time resident of Indianapolis. Francine was born on April 3, 1957 in Chicago, IL to the late Irving and Rena Diamond. She is survived by her devoted daughters, Jessica Dyer and Amanda (Josh) Vernon; her siblings, Robin Sachs and Michael (Susan) Diamond; grandchildren, Joshua, Bella and Mila and a nephew, nieces and a great niece.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Beth-El Zedeck North Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to
Jewish Family Services.
Friends may leave a message for the family by visiting www.arnmortuary.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.