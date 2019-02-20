Francine Ruth Hurwitz



Indianapolis - Francine Ruth Hurwitz,



80, of Indianapolis, passed away February 18, 2019. She was born in Chicago, IL to Samuel and Rosetta Rosenblatt on May 25, 1938, joining her dear sister, Joyce. She was raised on the southside of Chicago, and despite medical concerns requiring surgery, she had an exemplary scholastic record. She learned persistence at an early age and this motivated her throughout her life. Fran matriculated at Northwestern University, graduating remarkably in just over three years. Legend has it that several trips were necessary to Evanston to transport the many pairs of shoes.



At Northwestern University, Francine met the love of her life, her husband of 59 years, Dr. Roger A. Hurwitz. Their magnificent union and abject dedication to each other "set the bar high" for future generations. Together they traveled the world, enjoying art, music, food and fine wine.



For many years, Fran taught elementary school in Chicago, IL; Augusta, Georgia; Los Angeles, California; and finally Indianapolis. She continued to devote her time via participation in the Woman's Club of Indianapolis and Women's Garden Club. She was a member of Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation and served as president of Hadassah.



After family, Francine's true passion was art. She enthusiastically volunteered as a docent and researcher at the Indianapolis Museum of Art (now Newfields). Francine was a beloved member of the board of trustees, and frequent contributor to the museum.



Along with her husband, Francine was an avid collector of art, building a magnificent home and surrounding herself with beautiful things. She was quite philanthropic, donating and lending work to museums around the country and even the world.



Most of all, she was the epitome of kindness - loved and revered by all those she touched. She cared deeply about people and left an indelible mark upon her family, friends and community. Her absence will be profound and she will never be forgotten.



She is survived by her husband, Dr. Roger Hurwitz; children, Valerie (Shelby) Goldblatt and Dr. Andrew (Arlene) Hurwitz; and grandchildren, Rogan, Sloan and Olivia Goldblatt and Aleah and Adiana Hurwitz.



Funeral services will be held at Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation, 6501 N. Meridian St., on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 1 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation or Newfields.



Arrangements entrusted to A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services. Condolences may be made at www.arnmortuary.com. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 20, 2019