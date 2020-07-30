1/
Francis D. Murphy
1923 - 2020
Francis D. Murphy

Indianapolis - Age 96, passed away on July 26, 2020. He was born November 8, 1923 in Daviess County, IN, the son of Patrick and Matilda (McDonald) Murphy. He served in the Army during W.W.II. He retired from the U.S. Army Tank Automotive Command in Warren, MI in 1980, after 33 years of service as a Civilian. Prior to that, he was employed at U.S. Naval Avionics Faculty in Indianapolis, IN for 10 years. He was a member of National Active and Retired Federal Employees and St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

Frank is survived by his step-daughter, Beth Freeman of Bloomington, IN; and step-granddaughter, Crystal Russel of Bloomington, IN. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Ethel Murphy in 1991 and his second wife, Mary Murphy in 1997; along with his brothers, Austin, Frederick, Clarence and Leo Murphy; and sister, Catherine Smith.

There will be a memorial mass held at a later date at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 4650 N. Shadeland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. Please visit www.legacycremationfuneral.com for updates. Frank's final resting place will be with his first wife at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy, Michigan. Arrangements provided by Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services - Lawrence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services – Lawrence
5215 N Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
(317) 562-0145
