Francis J. "Frank" Monaco
Francis J. "Frank" Monaco, 63 of Carmel, IN, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. Frank was born in St. Louis, MO to the late Francis Joseph and Mary Arrena Monaco. He graduated from St. Mary's University and the University of Missouri at Rolla.

Frank worked for Eli Lilly and Co. doing clinical trial and research in oncology. He was a member of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, Carmel, IN.

Private family services will be held.

Frank is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Dominic and Samuel Monaco; stepchildren, Christopher Perkowski and Katherine (husband, Garret) Glick; grandchildren, Gus, JoJo, Grayson and Waylon; sisters, Rose Mary (husband, Robert) Pries, Mary Ann (husband, Randy) Herring, Christine (husband, Larry) Norris, Theresa (husband, Don) Edris; and his beloved dog Charlotte.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VCA Advanced Veterinary Care Center 7712 Crosspoint Commons, Fishers, IN 46038. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
3178482929
