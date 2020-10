Or Copy this URL to Share

Francis (Frank) Provost



Frank, a former resident of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away Oct 13, 2020 in Blue Springs, Missouri. He retired from a long career at Eli Lilly and Co. and was active in the Indiana National Guard. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in WWII. He was predeceased by his wife of seventy-five years, Freda, in 2019.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store