Frank Alexander
Frank Alexander: A Pastor with a Purpose, A Man with a Mission
Pastor Frank Alexander was born June 21, 1943, to Elijah Alexander and Annie B. Gaulden Alexander. His early education began at Live Oak Elementary School in Ruston, Louisiana. He also attended James E Guinn Elementary and graduated from I. M. Terrell High School, in Fort Worth Texas. He accepted Christ at an early age and attended Mount Olive Baptist Church in Ruston and Zion Rest Baptist Church in Fort Worth. As a boy, he often re-preached the Sunday sermons he heard. His first pulpit was a flowering tree in his front yard. By age 13, his preaching had expanded to conducting funeral services for birds and animals, including a pig.
Frank's family moved to Ft. Worth, Texas when he was 10 years old. Throughout his teenage years, Alexander spent his free time engaged in church activities. He was a frequent speaker to youth groups. Occasionally, he participated in activities at the Bethlehem Community Center, a Ministry of the Methodist Church. While spending time with the center director, who was a missionary, Frank developed an interest in missions. This inspired Frank to change his plan of becoming an Electrical Engineer and pursue ministry instead. His desire to serve God globally would later lead to him to co-found Oasis MODUC (Mission for Orphaned, Disabled, and Unaccompanied Children) in Liberia West Africa. He graduated from Bishop College in Dallas, Texas andanswered the call to the ministry on a summer night in 1964, at the age of 21. He preached his first public sermon, entitled "A New Covenant" and taken from the book of Hebrews, at Zion Rest Baptist Church in August, 1965.
Frank's first job after graduation was as an instructor/counselor with the Job Corps in Indiana. While working there, he attended the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He left the Job Corps in 1969 to become the Director of the Gateway Christian Center in Muncie, Indiana, where he met and united in holy matrimony with Shirley Moody. For the next five years, he worked tirelessly, serving as administrator, fund-raiser, and director of the Youth Center and Health Clinic. In 1974, he was commissioned as a Missionary by the American Baptist Churches, USA and became the Executive Director of the Edna Martin Christian Center in Indianapolis. A visionary, Frank developed a child care teacher training program for unemployed and under employed persons. In 1975, Frank was called as interim pastor of College Avenue Baptist Church of Indianapolisand later became senior pastor. Under his leadership the church relocated to Martindale-Brightwood, changed its name to Oasis of Hope Baptist Church, and, indeed, became a fountain of hope and inspiration to that underserved inner-city community. The membership grew from approximately 200 to over 600 individuals. Pastor Alexander's mission focus was evident through his preaching, teaching, and personal community involvement. As the Senior Pastor, he led the congregation to:
- develop two community development corporations,
- acquire a 185-unit apartment complex,
- build a 70-unit of Senior Citizens' housing,
- provide essential social services including family case management, after school care, a summer day camp, and youth employment training.
- support the inception and growth of The Oaks Academy
Pastor Alexander's active commitment to theMartindale-Brightwood community, led him to become affectionately known as "The Mayor of Brightwood". His involvement and dedication were saluted and celebrated by the numerous awards and community recognitions he received for his work. He retired from Oasis of Hope in 2015 after 40 years of ministry with them.
Pastor Frank Alexander went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, after a valiant bout with illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters and 2 brothers. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 49 years, Shirley; their children: Cedric (Anita), Frank Jr. (Karen) Nicole, Charisse, and Michelle (Anthony) Edwards, their 8 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Other loved ones include his sisters, Annie McDaniel, LaJoyee Harrison, Linda J. Alexander, Naomi Drummond, A'mie Alexander and his brother, Elijah A. Alexander Jr., plus other relatives, the Oasis of HopeBaptist Church family and a host of friends.
Service will be live streamed via YouTube Live on Saturday, November 23, 2019, starting at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time), 4:00 p.m. (GMT).
Visit YouTube Channel: GraysonDenmark
https://www.youtube.com/user/GraysonDenmark/
Click on the "SUSCRIBE" button, then click the bell icon to receive notification of the start of the Live Stream.
Patrick Grayson-Denmark
A visitation will be held on Friday November 22, 2019 from 4:00pm-8:00pm at Oasis of Hope Baptist Church. Additional visitation will be held the following day on Saturday November 23, 2019 at Oasis of Hope 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
A Home Going Celebration of Pastor Alexander's life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Oasis of Hope Baptist Church Interim Pastor Morris Glenn Bradley as Officiant and Pastor Jeffrey A. Johnson Sr. as Eulogist. Pastor Alexander will be entombed at Crown Hill Mausoleum. Services of comfort will be provided by Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. www.BluittandSon.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019