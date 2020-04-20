|
Frank Anthony Giganti
Indianapolis - 73, passed away on April 17, 2020. Frank was born April 24, 1946 in Akron, Ohio, to Carmella and Joseph Giganti. An outstanding multisport athlete at North High School, Frank earned a four year football scholarship to Bowling Green University in northern Ohio. Upon graduation, he returned to Akron as a physical education teacher and football coach, where he met the love of his life, Brenda J. Adkins, they were married December 8, 1972. He spent the majority of his professional career in the automotive industry at Giganti Porsche Audi, and Tom Wood dealerships in Indianapolis.
A wonderful husband, father, uncle and friend. Frank continued his love of sports throughout his life and was an avid golfer and member of Woodland Country Club for over 25 years.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Angelina Fischer; and brother, Russell Giganti. "Dado" is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Brenda; sons, Mark (Laura) and Todd (Christina); granddaughters, Allison Frankie, Annabelle, Ella, Emerson and Evelyn; and grandson, Jason. He was loved by many in the Giganti, Fischer, Killinger, Wethington, Adkins, Nicely, McComas, Woloschuk, Fox and Whited families.
In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to support the battle against COVID-19 in these trying times either at a hospital of your choice, or to IU Methodist https://www.iuhealthfoundation.org/covid-19-donation where Frank received wonderful care. Final arrangements and care are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020