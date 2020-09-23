Frank Anthony Golob, Jr.
Indianapolis - Frank Anthony Golob Jr. 90, husband of the late Mary Golob, passed away on September 17, 2020. He was born August 28, 1930 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was the son of the late Frank Anthony Golob, Sr. and Sophie Marie Saligoe. Frank graduated from Cathedral High School in 1948. Following graduation, he enlisted into the U.S. Army. For 30 years, Frank proudly owned and operated "the" Shell Service Station in Castleton. After retiring from Shell, he worked as an aide at Lawrence Central and the McKenzie Career Center. Frank will be remembered for his talent on the dance floor. There, he could Jitterbug like no other. He also played the spoons to the delight of any audience. Frank enjoyed going to the horse races with his dear friends. He was blessed with a smart wit to make others laugh. But, Frank will most lovingly be remembered for his caring, generous heart and devotion to his cherished friends. Frank was beloved Uncle, friend, and mentor. Frank is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Golob Caito. Frank is survived by his brother law John Caito, his nieces: Claire (John) Conover, Sophia (Jim) Otley, Gina (Phil) Reed, Annette (Andy) Ratz, Diana Caito, his nephews: Joe Caito, Frank Caito, a host of great nieces and nephews, and countless friends whom he loved dearly.
A visitation will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 from 11AM-1PM with the Rosary beginning at 1PM at Flanner Buchanan—Washington Park East, 10722 E Washington St. Indianapolis, Indiana 46229. Frank will be laid to rest next to his late wife, Mary. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Heart Association
.